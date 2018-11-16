Anderson .Paak Drops New Album ‘Oxnard’ (Stream)

Following the singles “Who R U,” and “Tints,” featuring rap hitmaker Kindrick Lamar, West Coast crooner Anderson .Paak drops off his highly-anticipated new album, ‘Oxnard.’

‘Oxnard’ features 14 songs with additional appearances from BJ the Chicago Kid, J. Cole, Snoop Dogg, Q-Tip, Pusha-T, and Dre, who serves as executive producer.

“I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” he told Rolling Stone. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

“This album is bringing the things that I’ve learned from going out and experiencing life outside of my comfort zone and outside of my natural habitat,” .Paak told Apple Music. “I had to leave and go into the bigger city, into the world, and learn all these things, and now I’m bringing it back to my home front.”

To celebrate the album’s release, .Paak will host Andy’s Oxnard Carnival in his hometown on Saturday (Nov. 17) with free rides, food, and games.

