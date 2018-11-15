Kim Porter, Mother of Diddy’s Children, Dies

This is very sad news!

Singersroom has learned that model and actress Kim Porter, the mother of three of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ kids, has died. She was 47.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” a rep told Page Six.

Porter was discovered dead in her Toluca Lake, Calif. home on Thursday (November 15). According to TMZ, she had been suffering from flu-like symptoms and possibly pneumonia, but the cause of her death is still unclear.

Porter and Diddy dated on and off since 1994, with their final public break up taking place in 2007. They have three children – Jessie James and D’Lila, who were born in 2006, and their son Christian, who was born in 1998. Porter also has a son, Quincy, from her relationship with Al B. Sure!

Our sincere condolences go out to the family during this difficult time!