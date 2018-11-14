Shar Kriztin Releases New Single, “Go Crazy”

Shar Kriztin is a new voice out of Ohio, who delivers the upbeat new R&B single, “Go Crazy.” The song lives on a Hip-Hop track, but her vocals accompany the trap beat with R&B harmonies. The “Go Crazy” hook is infectious, and it’s easy to get addicted to her boldness.

Shar’s bold, in your face approach provides an anthem for our time, a “woke” blast of assertive self-confidence and encouragement that will lift the spirits of all those who, like her, have ever been hated on, discouraged or put down for being who they are.

Shar is currently signed to Church Boy Music, and get ready to hear more music from her.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stream on Spotify!