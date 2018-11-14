Geron Has “Plans” For Her Man

“You got all my focus baby, All I want is you,” Geron declares on her soulful new single, “Plans,” the second offering from her upcoming EP, Tainted.

On the track, the singer and songwriter showcase her sultry and soothing vocals as she declares her commitment to a lover. She also shares the safety and security she feels when she is with this person in the midst of a chaotic and overbearing world.

“I wish I could climb up to a rooftop, scream and shout and finally let it all out, I wish I could dive into the ocean, leave all my worries to the motion,” she opens on the emotional and comforting track.

There is no better feeling than being claimed and put first by your partner, but it takes maturity!

Geron’s musical style falls somewhere between the genres of Pop, Alternative, R&B, and Hip-Hop. Her voice holds a unique, soulful quality that lends itself to mastering and morphing multiple genres. She is influenced by several powerful female soul singers, including Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Christina Aguilera.

Born Briana Johnson, Geron grew up in a military family (her father is now retired from the US Navy and her mom is a former member of the US Air Force), which has influenced her greatly. She grew up in many cities and traveled frequently, but spent most of her childhood in Atlanta, GA, and Virginia. Her parents instilled in her a “never give up” attitude, which has led her to relentlessly pursue her dream career in the entertainment industry no matter how challenging that may be.

Geron’s love for music began when she was a toddler singing and dancing for her parents’ VHS tapes. By Kindergarten she was playing the piano. Her first live performance came in the form of a piano recital two year later. At age nine, she became a soloist in the church choir, which led to vocal lessons and classical voice training. By the time she reached high school, she knew that she wanted to pursue music as a career. In addition to her career as a singer, Geron has attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and started a career in TV and film.

The Tainted EP will be released early in the new year. Purchase “Plans” here!