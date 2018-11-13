Mike Classic Drops ‘If Only You Knew’ EP

Indie R&B/Hip Hop artist Mike Classic releases the 7-track EP, ‘If Only You Knew,’ a project that highlights his vocals as well as his emcee skills. The project arrives after a brief music hiatus as Mike pursued his acting career and follows the latest released single, “Woosah.” ‘If Only You Knew’ includes instrumentation from veteran producer Remo The Hitmaker (G-Eazy, Ludacris, Fetty Wap etc.) with additional contributions from in-house producer KAUISTOPPLAYIN, MusicHustle, and The Breed.

Co-signed by Bryson Tiller and backed by a new partnership through SONY’s Red Music, Mike Classic plans to put a stamp on his name in today’s fickle industry. He also made his acting debut in Netflix’s Roxanne Shante biopic.

Listen to ‘If Only You Knew’ below: