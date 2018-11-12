Sade Returns With New Song, ‘The Big Unknown’

This past July (2018), it was reported that musical Goddess Sade and her band were back in the studio.

It’s unclear when we will receive new music from their upcoming album, but Sade just dropped a holdover in the form of the new song, ‘The Big Unknown.’

‘The Big Unknown’ was recorded for British director Steve McQueen’s new film, ‘Widows.’ According to a press release, McQueen “encouraged her to dig deep within to write a song about loss and survival.” Sade wrote “The Big Unknown” specifically for Widows’ final scene. The song speaks to the film’s spirit, but upholds the classic hallmarks of Sade’s sound, and stands out as another bold and brilliant work from the legendary songstress.

“It was an honor to work with such a legend,” McQueen told the Los Angeles Times. “Sade is an incomparable talent and incredible artist who so rarely releases new material, but luckily the original series of Widows had deeply resonated with her.”

Widows, from Twentieth Century Fox, Regency Enterprises and See-Saw Films, is a feature-length adaptation of the UK television series of the same name. It opened in theaters across the UK on November 6, 2018.

In July, Sade band member Stuart Matthewman told Rated R&B, “We’re working on a new album.”

Matthewman adds that Sade and their creative team currently have “a bunch of songs,” that eager fans will hear once they’re satisfied with the final product. “When we’re happy, then we’ll let everyone else hear it.”

The new album will be Sade’s first release since 2010’s Soldier of Love, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 502,000 copies.