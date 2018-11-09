New Music: Anderson .Paak – Who R U?

Anderson .Paak continues to drum up awareness around his new album, Oxnard, which drops in a week.

Following the previous release “Tints,” featuring rap hitmaker Kindrick Lamar, the West Coast crooner returns with another banger called “Who R U?” produced by Dr. Dre and Mell.

On the song, Anderson pauses his funky vocals for a more rap-sing style as he proclaims, “I had the vision back in 12th grade, that I’d be killing shit with Doc Dre.”

Anderson’s forthcoming album, Oxnard, due Nov. 16., will feature 14 songs, and will serve as the last offering in his “beach series.” The follow-up to 2016’s Malibu includes appearances from J. Cole, Pusha-T, Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, and Dre, who serves as executive producer.

“I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” he told Rolling Stone. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

Listen to “Who R U?” below.