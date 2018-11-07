New Music: Paula Campbell – Good Without You

It’s been a while since we heard new music from Ne-Yo’s former signee Paula Campbell, but the wait was well worth it.

The talented singer and songwriter returns from her hiatus with the new single, “Good Without You,” a heartfelt mid-tempo gem that boasts richly-textured, sultry vocals and intoxicating melodies.

“Gave all I had, Cause I was all about you / You gave me less, and I was all in with you,” Paula stunningly delivers.

Paula’s message of strength will definitely help those that are struggling to exit tarnished relationships.

It’s an exciting feeling to hear changes in music with an actual bridge section.