Case Drops New Single “You” Ft. Slim of 112

From veteran R&B artist Case’s recently released album, Therapy, comes the new single, “You,” featuring 112 group member Slim.

The tune is a sexual, feel-good mid-tempo groove fit for real music lovers. Case and Slim’s distinctive vocals blend together for a rich and sultry combination that glows from start to finish.

Case’s 12-song album features the love ballad “Heaven” and the breezy single “Make Love,” featuring legendary R&B singer/songwriter/producer Teddy Riley, and R&B star Tank. The project also boasts appearances from Misha Fair, The Floacist, Teraye, and Alexis Renee.

Check out “You” below and listen to the entire album here.