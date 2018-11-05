THEY. and Jessie Reyez Are ‘Broken’

THEY. taps rising R&B star Jessie Reyez for “Broken,” a song from their forthcoming EP, ‘Fireside,’ and the follow-up to the previously released “What I Know Now,” featuring Wiz Khalifa.

On the track, the duo, comprised of members Drew Love and Dante Jones, paint a vivid picture of a broken relationship with Jessie adding her eargasmic flare to the mix.

“Fall in love again / F*ck it up again / This is the effect that I got,” Jessie passionately delivers as THEY.’s Drew later adds, “We fall in love / I do the most / You question it all ‘cause you’re still broken.”

‘Fireside’ is slated to arrive on November 9th with additional features from Ty Dolla $ign, Gallant and more.