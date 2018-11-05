PJ Morton teams with fellow R&B crooner Stokley (Mint Condition) for a cover of Mariah Carey’s classic holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.” The soulful rendition is taken from Morton’s recently announced first holiday album, Christmas with PJ Morton, due out on November 9th.

‘Christmas with PJ Morton’ will feature eight songs with an additional feature from Gospel great Yolanda Adams on the original (“Do You Believe”).

“I knew I wanted to do a gospel song on #CHRISTMASWITHPJ .. so I wrote one!” Morton revealed. “Ha 🙏🏾.. and I called my Tee Yo Yo to help me out!! She’s known me my whole life.. presented me with the song of the year award for ‘Let Go’ and now another milestone with me! ❤️.. love you @yolandaadams .. Gospel radio y’all can play this one welllll past Christmas! Lol 🙏🏾🎅🏾 #DoYouBelieve #ChristmasWithPJ #Christmas #Gospel”

‘Christmas with PJ Morton’ tracklist:

1. Winter Wonderland

2. The Christmas Song

3. Do You Believe Feat. Yolanda Adams

4. I’ll Be Home For Christmas

5. All I Want For Christmas Is You feat. Stokley

6. Peyton’s Lullaby (Right Away)

7. This Christmas

8. Give Love