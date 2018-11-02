RnBSpotlight Returns to New York’s SOB’s on Nov. 5th

RnB Spotlight returns to SOB’s located in the lower Manhattan neighborhood of SoHo. Entertainment manager, producer, and founder of RnBSpotlight, Cory Taylor has joined forces with Media Executive, Datwon Thomas, and Multiplatinum, Grammy Award winner, Faith Evans to present a “Live Digital Showcase.” Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and show-time is 8 p.m.

RnBSpotlight is an exclusive showcase of national and local R&B artists, fusing old and new school flavors. Chart-topping superstars have headlined past shows including Musiq Soulchild, SWV, Dru Hill, Tweet, Mario Winans, Meelah of 702, Lil’ Mo, Glenn Lewis, DAY 26, Latocha Scott of Xscape, Kenny Lattimore, Sisqo, RL Of Next, QParker of 112, Faith Evans, Sunshine Anderson, Marsha Ambrosius, and many more!

The purpose of RnB Spotlight is to open the curtain of opportunity for discovery of the next superstar. Amateurs are given a “platform” to showcase their talents and gain local and national exposure in the RnB community. The event streams live for the world to see, thus expanding the audience beyond the walls of the venue.

RnB Spotlight founder Cory Taylor states, “Our goal is to inspire and encourage up and coming artists to pursue their dreams by giving them a sound platform for creative expression.”

If you would like to be a part of the showcase, send a fifty-eight-second live video performance displaying your talent to TheOriginalRnBSpotlight@gmail.com.