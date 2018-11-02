Mila J Wraps Drops ‘October 2018’ EP

The 10th installment in Mila J’s 2018 twelve series EP release project has arrived.

October 2018 includes four new songs and continues to detail the highs and lows of Mila’s personal love life. The project features production from Tyler Jasper, J-Dot, NYX, and Gaston with an appearance from Migh-X on the track “Real Issues.”

Fans can download the entire project on Mila J’s app via Apple here as well as Android. The Mila J Official App gives fans a mix of free and premium paid content including an exclusive opportunity to be first to receive new music, catch behind the scenes footage, meet and greets, merchandise giveaways, VIP show tickets and much more.

Mila J will be dropping an EP every month, for a whole year of vibrant, soulful, heartfelt, and fun music. Check out October 2018 below:

Photo Credit: Michael Mangum