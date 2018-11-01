Ty Dolla $ign & Jeremih – Goin Thru Some Thangz

Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih follow up the release of their joint album, Mih-Ty, with a new music video for the track, “Goin Thru Some Thangz.”

In the dimly-lit visual, both crooners set up shop at a hotel and catch a little red light special as their female co-stars rock sexy, skin-revealing lingerie and seduce the camera.

Dolla $ign and Jeremih’s 11-songs album, Mih-Ty, also feature the singles “The Light,” and “New Level,” and boasts appearances from French Montana (“FYT”) and Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa (“Surrounded”).