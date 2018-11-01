Noah Slee – Reality Ft. Jordan Rakei (JNTHN STEIN Remix)

New Zealand-born, Berlin-based soul singer & producer Noah Slee teams with LA-based multi-instrumentalist, singer, & producer JNTHN STEIN for a remix of his song, “Reality,” featuring Jordan Rakei.

“When I heard the track I was blown away by how slick and raw Noah and Jordan’s vocals and production were, and how meaningful and personal the lyrics were to my own headspace,” says JNTHN STEIN. “This remix is me just playing with that reality in a daydream kinda way, letting the mind just wander and seeing what can happen through playfulness and curiosity. Everyone has their own Reality.”

The original version of “Reality” appears on Noah’s debut album Otherland (Majestic Casual), while the remix will find a home on his forthcoming Otherland Remixes EP, out February 28, 2019.

