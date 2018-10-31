Raheem DeVaughn Drops New Album ‘Decade Of A Love King’ (Stream)

The Love King, better know as Raheem DeVaughn, released his sixth album “Decade Of A Love King.” The project is headed by the singles “Don’t Come Easy,” “What It Feels Like,” which is top 5 at Urban A/C radio, and “That Way (Act I).”

About the project, Raheem says, “I wanted to make something geared towards the millennials, but also to bridge the gap with my obvious demographic. I notice when people come to see my live performances, it’s a very interesting audience.”

He also added: “This album right here is hand-crafted to impregnate the world…bring people together. I’m here to be one of the greatest of my generation. And that’s not based on album sales and hype, or what reality show I’m on. It’s purely based on the music, based on the culture…and based on style and grace. I’m growing up not only musically, but personally. It’s kind of like the story of the phoenix rising…I’m coming out of the fire.”

“Decade Of A Love King” follows DeVaughn’s collaborative project, 2017’s ‘Footprints On The Moon,’ released under the moniker The CrossRhodes with longtime collaborator Wes Felton.

DeVaughn will launch a “Decade Of A Love King” supporting tour in 2019.

Elsewhere, he can be seen in a comedic role in the upcoming film “Lovedotcom.”