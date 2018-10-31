Anthony Flammia Drops New Single, “Top Of My Lungs”

It’s been a while since we heard new music from Anthony Flammia, but the drought is over.

The singer, songwriter, producer, and musician returns with the silky and soulful new single, “Top Of My Lungs,” which highlights his growth as an artist and signature style.

A music video for “Top Of My Lungs” will arrive soon!

A unique musical talent, Anthony Flammia quietly rose out of his native Yonkers, NY with a spirited sound of his own steeped in R&B and hip-hop tradition, yet brazen enough to break new ground. His 2015 project, ‘The Looper,’ made waves as he ignited a flurry of social media attention for his loops on various platforms and his ability to play piano, bass guitar, and drums. It also ignited his first viral smash “So Real,” which caught the attention of Sounds Music Group who signed him as its flagship act.