D’Angelo is ‘UnShaken’ on New Song

Reclusive R&B/Soul crooner D’Angelo returns with new music.

The veteran artist contributes “UnShaken” (full title: “May I? Standing Unshaken – Oh Traveller Have a Seat”) to the upcoming Dead Red Redemption 2 soundtrack. On the offering, D’Angelo stays in pocket with monotone vocals, at times showing off his eargasmic harmonies.

“Unshaken” follows D’Angelo’s last album, 2014’s ‘Black Messiah’ with the Vanguard and 2017’s remastered version of his classic 90s album, ‘Brown Sugar.’

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a Western-themed action-adventure video game developed and published by Rockstar Games. The game is a prequel to the 2010 game Red Dead Redemption, and the third entry in the Red Dead series.

Listen to “Unshaken” below: