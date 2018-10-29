Raz B Taps The East Side Boyz For New Single, ‘Get It Low’

Raz B (B2K) joins forces with The East Side Boyz, the self-proclaimed “Kings of Crunk,” for the high-energy new single, “Get It Low.”

Despite the twerk like title (Get Low was a hit by ESB & Lil Jon), the new offering sides more with raging in the club instead of bouncing your assets as it features hard-hitting, Pop/EDM-infused production with genre-crossing vocals and rhymes. “Get It Low” is produced by Al “Hitman” Nolan and Adam Larossa from the Day One camp.

Raz B is currently hard at work on a new project and “Get It Low” is the first taste of what’s to come.

The East Side Boyz plans on keeping Crunk music alive by continuing with the “Kings of Crunk Set” on tour sometime in 2019. They previously linked back up with other Crunk affiliates such as the Ying Yang Twins, Trillvile, Young BloodZ, and Bone Crusher for one-off performances including the “Kings of Crunk Set” on the 2018 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise and Atlanta’s One Music Fest.

“Get It Low” with Raz B and The East Side Boyz below:

