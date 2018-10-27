Leona Lewis Teams With Hellberg on New Song, ‘Headlights’

British vocal powerhouse Leona Lewis teams with Swedish artist and producer, Hellberg, for the genre-bending new single, “Headlights.” Released under Sony Music, the song marks a new direction in Hellberg’s career, as his music shifts towards a modern and redefined pop sound.

The energetic, and euphoric “Headlights” is cleverly-written and boats a pop, EDM, island vibe with flawless vocals from three-time GRAMMY-nominated songstress Leona. A beautiful piano melody sets up the record before Leona’s delicate voice glides in. Innovative rhythms and heavy drops contrast beautifully with deep verses and scorched soul vocals. With diverse backgrounds, Hellberg and Leona’s collaboration manifests an incredible cross-over of pop and dance music.

The raw and heart-wrenching music video depicts the independence and relatable complexities of romantic relationships. Starring Hellberg, the video was filmed and directed in LA by Frank Borin and finds Hellberg in a tight situation as he fights to stay alive.

Hellberg says, “I’ve been working on Headlights for over a year now and I’m so excited to finally be able to release it with the amazing Leona Lewis. She’s been the most gracious and professional artist I’ve worked with and getting to know her these last few months has been amazing.”

He continues, “The record is about independence and about finding the strength to break free from a bad relationship. If it can make someone out there say “enough is enough” and help them change their life for the better, then I’d be incredibly happy.”

“Working with Hellberg on creating something so different has been a lot of fun!” said Leona. “‘Headlights’ is about finding your own light and trusting in your own strength to get through tough times. I love being able to use my voice in different types of music to touch people across the world. I hope this song connects as deeply with everyone as it does with me.”

Leona is currently back in the studio recording.

Watch the video for “Headlights” below and listen here: https://SMG.lnk.to/headlights

