Tory Lanez Releases New Album ‘Love Me Now?’ (Stream)

Tory Lanez wasted no time in releasing his third studio album!

After dropping his sophomore effort, ‘Memories Don’t Die,‘ earlier this year (March 2018), the Toronto native returns with ‘Love Me Now?,’ which features 15 songs. The star-studded album boasts appearances from Meek Mill, Trippie Redd, NAV, Bryson Tiller, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PnB Rock, Rich the Kid, and Chris Brown, who appears twice; “DucK my Ex” and “FlEXiBle.”

“My whole thing was just trying to dive into everybody’s different lane and just try and be diverse with the features, like making sure the features weren’t all like Atlanta-based,” Tory told Beats 1. “I wanted to make sure that everybody was from everywhere, and that it was just an all around collaborative project. It’s more like a mixtape to me, to be honest with you.”

Stream Love Me Now? via Apple Music or Spotify below:

