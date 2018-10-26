Ryahn Highlights Her Relationship Challenges With “Popstar”

Rising songstress Ryahn drops off the glowing new single, “Popstar,” produced by Seattle based producer Sango.

The sultry single depicts the challenges Ryahn is facing with her partner: “[Popstar is] a poem about young women conforming into the idea of what their partner sees them to be, without him understanding how difficult that is, also “the maintenance”, or the emotion toll it puts on us to be everything you want us to be.”

“Popstar is Ryahn’s fourth single and follows songs like “Baby Boy,” “Ease Ur Mind,” and “Studio.”

Ryahn is an R&B-rooted singer and songwriter from South Florida; she developed a love for performance and theatre as a child. Shortly after she began crafting music in middle school at 13, during the same year, she started playing her first guitar. Ryahn’s parents assisted in molding her musical influences and went on to discover some of her own favorites like Denise Williams, Biz Markie, R Kelly, Al Green, Mary J Blige, Prince, Denise Williams, Lauryn Hill, Rolling Stones and more. In 2016 she released her Soundcloud hit Baby Boy which peaked to about half a million plays and another 175,000 plays on Spotify.