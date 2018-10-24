It doesn’t look like R. Kelly will catch a break anytime soon!

In a new three-part documentary called “Surviving R. Kelly,” which will air on the Lifetime network in January, the Pied Piper of R&B has been labeled a “monster” and “the devil” by women, who says the singer abused them. These women are among 50 interviewees taking part in the documentary.

“There’s a difference between R. Kelly and Robert (his real name). R. Kelly’s this fun, laughing, loving guy,” one woman says in the trailer. “But Robert… is the devil.”

Kelly, who has been slammed with claims about creating “sex cult,” was also labeled a “puppet master” and a “monster.”

The clip also makes reference to past claims against the musician, like his 2008 acquittal in a child pornography case.

Several celebrities, including John Legend, talk show host Wendy Williams, and the R&B singer Sparkle, whose niece was at the center of the child pornography case, have also been interviewed for the six-hour documentary, while Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones and his brothers Carey and Bruce have also taken part in the program.

Kelly maintains his innocence and has denied the allegations; he recently poked at the controversy by releasing a 19-minute song called “I Admit.”

On “I Admit,” Kelly admits to being a slimeball, but of course, he doesn’t criminalize himself with any revelations about sex cults, rapes, or sex abuses.

“I admit I can’t say such and such; My lawyers told me settle this, even though it’s bullshit,” Kellz sings at around 2-minutes. “Kelly protect your career / All these people in my ear.”

Announcing the documentary in May, executive producer Dream Hampton said: “Some very brave black women have trusted us with their stories, their truth and their trauma. They are survivors, and I’m honored to share their stories with the world.”

The first installment airs on 3 January.