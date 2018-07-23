R. Kelly Drops Tell-All Song, “I Admit”

R. Kelly comes clean about a laundry list of things from his personal life in a new 19-minute song title “I Admit.”

The new song comes on the heels of numerous sexual abuse allegations over the years, which includes sleeping with underage girls to running an alleged sex cult. Back in April, the Time’s Up organization’s Women of Color committee announced the #MuteRKelly initiative, a new campaign to shut down R. Kelly’s music career with a goal of launching an investigation into his alleged sex allegations. This prompted some music streaming services to temporarily remove his music from curated playlists.

On “I Admit,” Kelly admits to being a slimeball, but of course, he doesn’t criminalize himself with any revelations about sex cults, rapes, or sex abuses.

“I admit I can’t say such and such; My lawyers told me settle this, even though it’s bullshit,” Kellz sings at around 2-minutes. “Kelly protect your career / All these people in my ear.”

Below are a few other admittances:

– He dropped out of school

– Says He loves women, and they’re mad that he cheats on them

– He slept with his best friend’s girl / His girlfriend’s best friend

– Confirms he is illiterate, cannot spell, couldn’t read the teleprompter at the Grammys

– He has not seen his kids in years

– Admitted he loved Aaliyah romantically

– Name drops Steve Harvey, John Legend, and Tom Joyner for tearing him down

– He signed all his publishing away

– He’s broke and has to tour to pay his bills

– A family member touched him from childhood to 14

– Took his virginity while he was sleeping

– Owes $20 million to IRS, had to borrow money from his record label

– His ex-team having bad intentions & his illiteracy the reason for money issues