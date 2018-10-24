Justine Skye Creates Awareness For Domestic Violence With “Build” Video

Singer and songwriter Justine Skye recently dropped off the powerful music video for her latest single, “Build,” featuring rising R&B newcomer Arin Ray.

In the Savanah Leaf-directed clip, Justine commemorates October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month by sharing her own personal struggles with domestic abuse. The visual takes us through different scenarios of women, including Justine, next to “Grownish” actor Da’Vinchi, that emote various tumultuous relational experiences, which are sometimes mistaken for “passion.” Each scene conveys a sense of vulnerability, in which viewers with similar experiences can relate to.

Message From Justine via IG:

As DV Awareness month comes to an end.. the issue doesn’t just disappear. Recently I’ve had one of the scariest/heart breaking experiences in my life and it’s still hard for me to talk about.

I felt stupid, angry, depressed.. blamed myself. Trying to figure out how someone who claimed they loved me so much could find such evil within themselves to hurt me mentally and physically.

Learned a lot about the people I chose to call my “friends”.. and about myself. I was one of those people who would be like “No man would ever put their hands on me! .. blah blah blah..” We all think we know what we’d do until it’s happening to you.

Now, I’m not looking for sympathy and never thought this would be part of the story I’d be telling of my self.. unfortunately it is, but I won’t let it be what defines me.

I had to find the strength within myself and I’m hoping that through this video I can motivate whoever else is going through this or worse, to do the same.

You are strong, you are loved and you deserve so much better 💜