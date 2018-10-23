Brian McKnight – 42 (Grown Up Tipsy)

Brian McKnight is here for the grown and sexy folks!

The veteran R&B crooner drops off a music video for his latest single, “42 (Grown Up Tipsy),” a song that finds McKnight sipping with the hopes of engaging in adult behaviors with his lady.

In the clip, directed by his son Niko McKnight and shot at their California home, Brian sips on Don Julio 1942, while showing us how he caters to his woman, played byhis wife Leilani McKnight even if he’s under the influence, insisting, “Now I need what’s under that dress / Girl you got me ravin’, I’m not scared to confess.”

Now, that’s how you keep the money in the family!

“42 (Grown Up Tipsy)” was produced by Tim Kelley of production duo Tim & Bob and co-written by McKnight and his son Brian McKnight, Jr. The song should appear on McKnight’s upcoming 14th studio album.