Up and coming R&B singer Samaria has released her latest single, “Shy Girl.” Distributed through Republic Records, “Shy Girl” is an interpolation of Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend.” It also samples Snoh Aalegra’s “Fool For You.”

“Shy Girl” features a stripped-down collection of elements that come together perfectly. In the song, Samaria talks about wanting affection from someone who doesn’t notice her in that way. It’s a unique take on what goes through someone’s mind when they aren’t able to convey their feelings out loud.

Earlier this year, Samaria released her debut single, “Foolish.” Born in Oakland, the singer/songwriter grew up on 90’s R&B and fell in love with classic New Jock Swing music. In 2016, she dropped her debut EP, The Story Of Right Now. Afterward, she found herself traveling back and forth to Los Angeles until she was signed to Republic Records in 2017. Samaria’s music reflects love gained, love lost, and a lot of introspective pieces.

“Shy Girl” is taken from Samaria’s upcoming debut EP, Adventures of Lovergirl, which is tentatively scheduled for release on November 9th and inspired by her alter-ego “Lovergirl.”

