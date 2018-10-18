Daley Drops New Single, ‘Second to None’ & Announces New Tour

Daley continues to support his 2017 album, Spectrum; this time around he releases the new single, “Second to None.”

Following the August (2018) offering, “Careless,” featuring Chiiild, ‘Second to None’ proves to be another rousing showcase of the artist’s glowing vocals and sultry delivery.

Spectrum also features the hit single “Until the Pain is Gone” featuring Jill Scott.

In addition to the new song, Daley will also launch “The Spectrum Unplugged Tour,” Which follows last fall’s “The Spectrum World Tour.” The trek kicks off November 6th in Seattle and will make stops in cities like Portland, Oakland, and Houston, before wrapping on December 2nd in Los Angeles.

“The Spectrum Unplugged Tour” Dates:

Nov 6 – Seattle

Nov 7 – Portland

Nov 8 – Sacramento

Nov 10 – San Diago

Nov 13 – Oakland

Nov 15 – Phoenix

Nov 17 – Houston

Nov 18 – Austin

Nov 19 – Dallas

Nov 20 – Birmingham

Dec 2 – Los Angeles

Listen to “Second to None” below: