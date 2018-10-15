Raheem Devaughn – That Way (Act I)

Raheem DeVaughn continues to drum up buzz for his forthcoming sixth studio album, Decade of a Love King, due out on Friday, October 19th. Following the release of his top 5 R&B song, “Don’t Come Easy,” the Grammy-nominated singer returns with the sensual offering, “That Way (Act 1).”

“This is a nasty song; One time for the nasty song,” Radio Rah declares in the song’s intro before delivering tantalizing vocals about a sexual romp.

About the upcoming project, Raheem says, “I wanted to make something geared towards the millennials, but also to bridge the gap with my obvious demographic. I notice when people come to see my live performances, it’s a very interesting audience.”

Listen to “That Way Act I” below: