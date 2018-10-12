Little Mix – Woman Like Me Ft. Nicki Minaj

British girl band Little Mix taps rapper Nicki Minaj for their new cross-over single, “Woman Like Me.” On the female anthem, the pop quartet delivers braggadocious vocals about embracing their flaws while Minaj adds a bossy verse at the end.

“My momma always said, “Girl, you’re trouble” / And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me,” sings Little Mix. “And every time we touch, boy, you make me feel weak / I can tell you’re shy and I think you’re so sweet.”

Little Mix is working on their fifth album, due later this year. “Definitely more girl power,” Leigh-Anne told Red Carpet News TV about what to expect. “Definitely more of that sort of inspirational message that we love to do.”

Check out “Woman Like Me” below: