Singer, Songwriter, and producer Marc E. Bassy has returned with his latest single, “Love Her Too.” Featuring rapper G-Eazy, the song is currently available along with Marc’s EP, Postmodern Depression. The EP is a preview of what’s in store for Marc’s sophomore album, set to drop in 2019.

“Love Her Too” is a smooth groovy type of song with a nostalgic feel. Simple but effective, Marc’s style of music crosses between genres and sits on the top shelf of quality music. The chorus that expresses, “If I love her and I love you, could you love her too? Walking away from her, I’m afraid to do. The moment I choose one bae, one piece of my heart gon’ lose. If I love her and I love you, could you love her too?” Rhymes from G-Eazy are the perfect addition to the song.

Known for his show-stopping falsetto and confessional lyrics, Marc is a Bay Area native who’s a platinum-certified Pop/R&B powerhouse. He made waves back in 2016 with his debut project, Grovvy People. The EP’s tracklist features hits such as “Morning” and “Dirty Water,” it vaulted “You & Me” [feat. G-Eazy] onto the Billboard Hot 100 as the track generated 260 million-plus Spotify streams and achieved a platinum certification from the RIAA within two years. Hot on its heels, he dropped his first full-length, Gossip Columns, and landed yet another smash in the form of “Plot Twist” featuring Kyle. In the album’s wake, he co-headlined the Bebe & Bassy Tour alongside Bebe Rexha and launched his Gossip Columns Tour, selling out venues coast to coast.

Listen to ‘Love Her Too’ Ft. G-Eazy and the rest of the Postmodern Depression EP below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>