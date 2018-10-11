Independent R&B artists Jonny Parks commands our attention with his sultry new single, “Tsunami.” In the accompanying music video, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist posts up on a wall as he delivers the eargasmic and lush vocals.

Born in Westchester, NY, Parks began playing classical guitar at 16 and singing by 19, incorporating Soul, Jazz, R&B, and Blues into his repertoire of sound. With the release of three EPs (Room 327, DrugFall, Sidekick Stories) one album (The Portia LP), and his second LP being released over the span of 2018, Jonny Parks is steadily gaining popularity throughout NYC with performances in venues such as: Rockwood Music Hall, The Bitter End, Desmond’s Tavern, Pianos, Amateur Night at the Apollo and more.

Parks is a recent Literature graduate from SUNY Purchase who uses storytelling lyrics and unique narrative on his original songs as well as interpreted covers about love, addiction, and music.

Listen to “Tsunami” below:

IG: @jonny_parks

FB: https://www.facebook.com/jonnyparksmusic