Queen Naija Performs “Butterflies” For Vevo

Seems like nothing can slow down the Queen Naija movement.

The latest spotlight moment for the rising R&B star is an intimate performance for Vevo LIFT, an initiative that connects today’s rising stars to audiences around the globe with original creative content. For her feature, Vevo will release two performance pieces as well as “Becoming,” a short film which allows artists to tell their story in a unique way, bringing fans closer to Queen Naija than ever before.

Today, the first offering from the shoot comes to life as Naija is captured performing “Butterflies,” a song from her recently released self-titled debut EP. “Butterflies” sees the breakout R&B singer exploring the idea of finding love after heartbreak, and now with Vevo, the song is visually re-imagined for her fans.

The Vevo spot comes on the heels of Naija’s recently announced North American tour, which kicks off on October 29 at National in Richmon, VA, and make stops in major markets like Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, before commencing on December 15 at Soma Side Stage in San Diego, CA.

