Queen Naija to Support Debut EP With Fall Headlining Tour (Dates)

Rising R&B artist Queen Naija will support the release of her self-titled debut EP, with a North American headline tour this fall.
The trek will kick off on October 29 at National in Richmon, VA, and make stops in major markets across the United States including Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, before commencing on December 15 at Soma Side Stage in San Diego, CA. Tickets go on-sale September 14. The full itinerary can be found below.
Released via Capitol Records, Queen Naija’s EP featured the previously released songs “Medicine” and “Karma,” both which charted (“Medicine” hit No. 40 on the Billboard 100 and “Karma” topped the Emerging Artists Chart). The set has clocked over 280 million-plus cumulative streams to date.
Queen began singing in church at age three and writing her own songs in third grade. She recalls, “At first I mostly wrote love songs about boys – I was really boy-crazy – but after a while I started writing from my own life. I wrote about not having money and struggling through that, and about growing up without a dad. My music came from experiences I had personally gone through.”
Her focus shifted when she and her former husband found fame online with their popular YouTube channel. But when their marriage fell apart last year, Queen returned to her lifelong passion and self-released “Medicine,” a song detailing her side of the story.
TOUR DATES:
10/29 Richmond, VA National
10/30 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
11/1 Charlotte, NC Underground, NC
11/2 Greensboro, NC Cone Denim Center
11/4 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
11/5 Philadelphia, PA TLA
11/7 New York, NY SOBs
11/8 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
11/12 Cleveland, OH Cambridge Room
11/13 Detroit, MI Shelter
11/14 Chicago, IL Chop Shop
11/16 Saint Louis, MO The Ready Room
11/17 Memphis, TN Growlers
11/18 Birmingham, AL Workplay
11/20 Raleigh, NC King’s Barricade
11/21 Atlanta, GA Loft
11/23 Tampa, FL Orpheum
11/24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
11/25 Orlando, FL Social
11/27 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse
11/28 Dallas, TX Dada
11/29 Austin, TX Barracuda
11/30 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
12/2 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
12/3 Los Angeles, CA Roxy
12/4 Oakland, CA The New Parish
12/6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
12/7 Vancouver, BC Fortune Sound Club
12/9 Seattle, WA Columbia City Theatre
12/11 Sacramento, CA Harlows Nightclub
12/12 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
12/13 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel
12/15 San Diego, CA Soma Side Stage
