Queen Naija to Support Debut EP With Fall Headlining Tour (Dates)

Rising R&B artist Queen Naija will support the release of her self-titled debut EP, with a North American headline tour this fall.

The trek will kick off on October 29 at National in Richmon, VA, and make stops in major markets across the United States including Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, before commencing on December 15 at Soma Side Stage in San Diego, CA. Tickets go on-sale September 14. The full itinerary can be found below.

Released via Capitol Records, Queen Naija’s EP featured the previously released songs “Medicine” and “Karma,” both which charted (“Medicine” hit No. 40 on the Billboard 100 and “Karma” topped the Emerging Artists Chart). The set has clocked over 280 million-plus cumulative streams to date.

Queen began singing in church at age three and writing her own songs in third grade. She recalls, “At first I mostly wrote love songs about boys – I was really boy-crazy – but after a while I started writing from my own life. I wrote about not having money and struggling through that, and about growing up without a dad. My music came from experiences I had personally gone through.”

Her focus shifted when she and her former husband found fame online with their popular YouTube channel. But when their marriage fell apart last year, Queen returned to her lifelong passion and self-released “Medicine,” a song detailing her side of the story.

TOUR DATES:

10/29 Richmond, VA National

10/30 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

11/1 Charlotte, NC Underground, NC

11/2 Greensboro, NC Cone Denim Center

11/4 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

11/5 Philadelphia, PA TLA

11/7 New York, NY SOBs

11/8 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

11/12 Cleveland, OH Cambridge Room

11/13 Detroit, MI Shelter

11/14 Chicago, IL Chop Shop

11/16 Saint Louis, MO The Ready Room

11/17 Memphis, TN Growlers

11/18 Birmingham, AL Workplay

11/20 Raleigh, NC King’s Barricade

11/21 Atlanta, GA Loft

11/23 Tampa, FL Orpheum

11/24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

11/25 Orlando, FL Social

11/27 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse

11/28 Dallas, TX Dada

11/29 Austin, TX Barracuda

11/30 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

12/2 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

12/3 Los Angeles, CA Roxy

12/4 Oakland, CA The New Parish

12/6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

12/7 Vancouver, BC Fortune Sound Club

12/9 Seattle, WA Columbia City Theatre

12/11 Sacramento, CA Harlows Nightclub

12/12 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

12/13 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel

12/15 San Diego, CA Soma Side Stage