Bobby V Gives Us a Little Prince in “Love Me Slow” Video

Fresh off his recently released visual for “Beautiful Life,” R&B veteran Bobby V returns with another video, this time for the song, “Love Me Slow.”

In the simple clip, the singer and songwriter appear on a stage with a vintage electric guitar and classic microphone and gives us a Prince-like performance.

“You said you’re gonna love me slow / When we’re done, we’re gonna do it some more,” Bobby woos. “I love it when you’re drippin’ on me / Don’t stop drippin’ on me / You said you’re gonna love me slow / You give me a heart attack.”

The clip wraps with Bobby coming out of a daydream, but we’re happy he had a vivid imagination for the soulful song.

“Love Me Slow” can be found on Bobby’s latest studio album, Electrik.

Watch “Love Me Slow” below: