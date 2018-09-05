Bobby V Shares His ‘Beautiful Life’ In New Video

From his spring 2018 album Electrik, Bobby V drops a video for “Beautiful Life,” the second offering from the set.

The song is about Bobby’s grind as an entertainer as he endures long nights traveling, and being away from his family in order to provide for them. The clip features Bobby on tour between footage of his real-life family including his daughter.

“As the night follow the sun I’m still bending corners / Turning these fifties to hundreds,” he sings. “That’s the mission since the morning / Don’t worry baby girl / I’m not doing you wrong out here / I’m just trying to stack this paper so we can take a little jet and be out of here.”

Watch below: