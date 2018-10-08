Day26 Release Reunion EP, ‘A New Day’

After much anticipation and a reunion tour, Day26 finally release their 10th-anniversary project, ‘A New Day.’

The 6-song, which reached No. 1 on iTunes’ R&B Albums Chart, features the previously released single “4 Shots.”

“With this project, we wanna give our fans that core classic DAY26 sound with a mixture of the new generation sound,” the group, which was formed by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on MTV’s “Making the Band,” said in a statement.

There is one disappointment with the new EP though; member Brian Angel announced his departure from the group earlier this summer. “To all the Day26 fans. It saddens me to announce that I am no longer part of DAY26,” he said of his departure. “No, there’s no problems amongst us, no anger or anything to that nature.”

It’s unclear how Brian’s departure will impact the group going forward — they previously parted ways in the past.

While we have them, check out ‘A New Day’ below.

