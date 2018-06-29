Day26’s Brian Angel Announces Departure From Group

Day26 formed in 2008 when then-R&B hopefuls Willie Taylor, Quanell Mosley, Robert Curry, Michael McCluney, and Brian “Angel” Andrews graced our TV screens as winners on Diddy’s MTV reality show “Making the Band 4.” The group went on to record three albums (Day26, Forever In a Day, and A New Day) before breaking up in 2012 to pursue solo endeavors.

Since then, all the members have done solo projects and have reconvened for a 10-year reunion tour, which they are currently embarking on now. However, Brian has been absent at some shows, and now it’s official as to why: he made the announcement on his IG to step away from the group once more to pursue solo endeavors.

Today (June 29), he posted a paragraph-length message saying the split does not stem from bad blood between members, rather a personal decision on his part. He captioned with the post: “One of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make .. I pray you all follow me on my next journey…”

“To all the Day26 fans. It saddens me to announce that I am no longer part of DAY26,” he writes. “No, there’s no problems amongst us, no anger or anything to that nature.”

He continued: “This was a decision that I made solely myself,” later adding, “I’m focused on Brian Angel and all my solo endeavors.”

We can’t say we didn’t see this coming after several media day/promo snubs.

Check out the post below:

Brian dropped his EP Daybreak: The Appetizer in 2017 and it seems he has more solo music to make.