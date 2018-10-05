Trey Songz – How Dat Sound Feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti

Trey Songz makes his way back to music by releasing the brand new single, “How Dat Sound,” featuring 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti.

On the bouncy, club-ready offering, Trigga and his collaborators share the affinity for bad chicks and giving the people something to rock out to.

“Tell me, how dat sound? (how dat sound, how dat sound) / You tellin’ me wait for later / Well lil’ baby, don’t you know I want you now?” Songz delivers. “How dat sound? (how dat sound, how dat sound) / Them other girls don’t compare, this ain’t fair / You the baddest one around.”

Looks like Trey is readying a new project. He recently teased a collaboration with fellow Virginia native Chris Brown; he posted photos of him and Breezy on the basketball court, adding, “Hoop session b4 the Stu session.”

Listen to “How Dat Sound” below: