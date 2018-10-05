Anderson .Paak – “Tints” Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Anderson .Paak drops off the brand new single, “Tints,” featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar. The record is the first release from his forthcoming album, Oxnard, set for release via Aftermath Entertainment exclusively distributed by 12 Tone Music.

On the ride-out, funny offering, produced by .Paak and Om’Mas Keith, the R&B crooner hypnotizes with lush and vibrant vocals while his collaborator adds some hype bars.

“Tints” is a precursor for what is to come in anticipation for the album from the Grammy Nominated recording artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist.

“I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” he told Rolling Stone. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

Anderson will also be playing a benefit show for Mac Miller for the ‘Mac Miller Circles Fund’ on October 31st at The Greek Theater in LA.

Aderson’s last album was 2016’s Malibu. Groove out to “Tints” below: