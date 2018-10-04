PREMIERE: Bria Lee – One Shot Feat. Fat Joe

Urban-pop vocalist and songwriter Bria Lee knocks it out of the park with her newest single “One Shot,” featuring Fat Joe. This is the New York-based artist’s second single after releasing her debut, “Purple Clouds,” earlier this year.

“One Shot” is a song that has it all. It has a New York Hip-hop feel, with NYC style raps. The vocals are very appealing and can go from urban-pop to neo-soul. And the track is the highlight, with instrumentals that could paint the town unique colors.

According to Bria Lee, “‘One Shot’ is about substance abuse and mental health issues and how they affect our relationships with the people around us and our relationship with ourselves. There was a time in my life where I felt stuck in a cycle of doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. If my fans are going through the same thing I was or something similar, I hope that when they hear my song, they can feel a little less alone.”

Before signing to Republic Records, Bria Lee was a restaurant worker; working at a pizzeria in New York City. Originally from Providence, Rhode Island, she came from a musical family and promised her father, before he died, that she would pursue music professionally. She started her career off right with “Purple Clouds” and now she has “One Shot”, which is definitely a contender single.

Bria’s musicality fuses the sultriness of soulful singer-songwriters like Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, and Corinne Bailey Rae with the bump of hip-hop. As a singer, Bria’s soulfulness manages to conjure the smoky expressiveness of a jazz vocalist and the sass and swagger of an MC.

We’ll definitely keep a close ear on Bria Lee to hear what sounds she conjures up next.

Words by: Martel S. Sharpe

Photo Credit: Meredith Truax