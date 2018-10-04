Ella Mai – “Whatchamacallit” feat. Chris Brown

Have you ever had a “Whatchamacallit” kind of love? As a matter of fact, do you even know what that is?

On her latest collaboration, featuring Grammy Winner Chris Brown, Ella Mai plays down cheating for “Whatchamacallit,” an affair with another man, even though she’s already “Bood’ Up.”

On the delicious groove, Mai delivers lush and catchy vocals as she details why she cheats on her man. “The lights ain’t on right now / I can’t even see what’s going on right now / Cause this Hennessy is so strong right now / I don’t even care if I’m wrong right now,” she sings. She later adds on the chorus, “It ain’t cheating / It’s a whatchamacallit / This could be our little secret / A whatchamacallit.”

Breezy plays his role in the secret affair, insisting, “What he don’t know won’t hurt him.”

About the collaboration, Mai previously stated about wanting to work with Brown, “Vocally, he’s amazing.” She adds, “If he didn’t come out the way he did and make the music that he did, I think I would be a completely different artist. He’s influenced an entire generation.”

Ella’s self-titled debut album will touchdown on Oct. 12. In addition to Breezy, the collection features appearances from John Legend and H.E.R.