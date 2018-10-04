BeBe Winans Brings Us “Laughter”

Six-time Grammy-winning Gospel/R&B artist Benjamin “BeBe” Winans releases the new single, “Laughter,” featuring the newly formed gospel group, Korean Soul.

“I am so excited to release this new single into the world…especially at a time when we all could use a bit more ‘laughter’ in our lives,” said Winans. “I am also thrilled to be joined by and to introduce to the world the amazing talented group of artists from Seoul, Korea – Korean Soul.”

Penned by BeBe, “Laughter” will appear on his forthcoming album, his first solo offering in six years, due out later this year.

Winans met Korean Soul after they caught his attention on Instagram. He was so blown away by their incredible and unique sound; he sent them the track and signed them to a production deal.

In addition to the upcoming project, BeBe also set to bring his buzzed about play about his life, Born for This to Broadway in 2019. Born for This is a universal story for anyone who has ever yearned for something, for anyone who is looking to find their purpose in life. It follows a talented young man from a tight-knit musical family as he grapples with his faith in his desire for fame. As teenagers, BeBe, along with his sister CeCe, experienced a culture shock when they left the comfort of their home and family in Detroit to join Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker’s “Praise the Lord” network in North Carolina. When the duo rocketed to fame, the seductive lure of fame and celebrity comes knocking. Ultimately, Bebe must reconcile the temptations of stardom and fortune with the things he values most in life.

Currently, BeBe serves as host of his own radio show on the Heart & Soul Channel (68) on Sirius/XM Radio Networks on Sunday Mornings (9am ET/7am PT).