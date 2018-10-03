Ella Mai Reveals Tracklist For Debut Album

Following the release of the album cover and release date for her forthcoming self-titled debut album, Ella Mai continues to heighten anticipation around the pending project by unveiling the set’s tracklist.

The 15-song project is headed by the chart-dominating hit “Boo’d Up” and the follow-up single “Trip,” and will feature appearances from Chris Brown (“Whatchamacallit”), John Legend (“Everything”), and H.E.R. (“Get Feeling”).

The highly-anticipated LP, executive produced by DJ Mustard, will arrive on October 12th, and the British singer and songwriter aim to continue the resurgence of R&B. “R&B is not dead. We can make it mainstream again. Clearly, people love it,” Ella told Rolling Stone.

Fresh off her two American Music Awards nominations, Ella will join Bruno Mars on select dates of his “24K Magic World Tour,” starting Oct. 4 in Brooklyn.

Ella Mai Tracklisting:

1. “Emotion”

2. “Good Bad”

3. “Dangerous”

4. “Sauce”

4. “Whatchamacallit” feat. Chris Brown

6. “Cheapshot”

7. “Shot Clock”

8. “Boo’d Up”

9. “Everything” feat. John Legend

10. “Own It”

11. “Run My Mouth”

12. Gut Feeling” feat. H.E.R.

13. “Trip”

14. “Close”

15. “Easy”