Omar Wilson – A Change Is Gonna Come

Independent R&B/Soul singer Omar Wilson drops off his latest release, a cover of Sam Cooke’s classic song, “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

“My respect and appreciation for some of the greats in Soul and RnB have always sparked my interest in their ability to be unique and special and thus has guided my desires to emulate them,” says Omar Wilson. “The late great Sam Cooke was one of those amazing soul singers whom I have listened to and admired. All my life I’ve been on my grind. Working hard to change my life forever. And finally, A change is gonna come. Thank you Sam Cooke.”

The soulful rendition follows Omar’s cover of “It’s A Man’s World,” which reached the #1 spot on the Amazon.com R&B Charts.

As a 3x Apollo Amateur Night winner, Omar Wilson is no stranger to the music scene. He has been able to grace stages abroad opening for the like of Boyz II Men, The Neville Brothers and others. His music speaks to his own personal experiences growing up in an urban environment bridging the gap between Hip-Hop and Soul. Growing up 30 minutes from New York City, church members at the Calvary Baptist Church in his hometown noticed his ability to have a spiritual impact through his singing at the young age of seven years old. While performing regularly in New York, fans gravitated towards his unique, gritty vocals. It was at that point that Omar realized what he was born to do, Soul Music. Omar was named Best R&B Male of the Year for 2 consecutive years at the Underground Music Awards. He has worked and written with Multi-Platinum selling recording artist Angie Stone and DMX featuring them on songs he wrote. Angie Stone was quoted saying “Working with Omar Wilson came naturally and he is one to watch!”. A few years back, Omar released the single, “Faith” featuring DMX.

