Audrey Drops Another Dem Called “I Try”

Audrey caught our attention earlier this summer with the release of her intoxicating single, “Party.” Now, the soulful newcomer is back with another eargasmic offering called “I Try.”

On the offering, the New Jersey songstress picks up where she left off by hypnotizing us with her soulful and lush delivery.

Audrey got started singing the national anthem at major arenas and was recently featured on a Google commercial with Sampha that aired during the Grammys. After a lovely freshman year at the NYU Clive Davis program, she is currently taking some time off to release music. She’s teamed up with producer Anwar Sawyer of RocNation and founder of indie label SMG Ent, to cultivate a new R&B electro edge.