Miesa Releases Vulnerable New Single, “Broken”

After a few wins in her personal life, which included a year-long hiatus, R&B songstress Miesa returns with the vulnerable new single, “Broken.”

On the emotional offering, Miesa delivers lush vocals and pulls on the heartstrings as she shares her tale about being left broken by a former lover.

“’Broken’ is a perfect mix of both the old and new me, both musically and emotionally,” said Miesa. “Getting back in the studio with my team to record, ‘Broken,’ was like finally getting to hang out with your close friends after being away on vacation. It just felt good and we picked up right where we left off.”

We love the mix of new and old Miesa – sultry, relatable, and cleverly written songs will always have a space in music.

Listen to Miesa’s “Broken,” out now.

Get it here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/1HIlAgpfV0WXjRqMLDbIEN

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/broken-single/1436771495?app=music