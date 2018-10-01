Marieme Drops Sultry Single, “Tumblin'”

Marieme electrifies with her latest single, “Tumblin,'” a lush and melodic offering backed by funky and soulful production. On the infectious gem, the talented singer and songwriter deliver a message that challenges us to make the most of our potential.

“Tumblin'” comes on the heels of her self-titled debut EP, released via Caroline earlier this year.

Marieme will promote the new release along with other songs in her catalog during several upcoming one-off shows. Performances include TASTE at Westfield Century City tomorrow on September 29, and the Ace Hotel on October 18. She will also perform at the Kick4Life Gala at the Angel Orensanz in New York City on November 1. O, an event that will donate 100% of the proceeds disadvantaged boys and girls in Lesotho, Southern Africa, supporting them to obtain scholarships at schools and colleges in the U.S.

Six months after Marieme was born in the African nation of Mauritania, war broke out between Mauritania and her parents’ native Senegal. Forced to escape. Marieme and her siblings went to live with their aunt in Senegal while her parents moved to the U.S. It would be five years before her parents would be able to bring the rest of the family to their new home in the Bronx. In the States, Marieme initially learned English through the songs of artists like Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Destiny’s Child.

Marieme – Upcoming Performances

9/29 | Century City, CA | TASTE at Westfield Century City

10/18 | Los Angeles, CA | Ace Hotel

11/1 | New York, NY | The Angel Orensanz Kick4Life Gala