Mila J Drops ‘September 2018’ EP

The 9th installment in Mila J’s 2018 twelve series EP release project has arrived.

September 2018 features five new songs, which continues to capture the highs and lows of a relationship. The first quarter of the year depicts the happy moments leading into the struggles that build over time leading into quarter two of the year. Quarter three, which includes September 2018, reflects the breakup stage leading into finding the strength to walk away from a toxic situation and love oneself above all.

“People Watchin” was released earlier this week via Mila J’s Official App, which gives fans a mix of free and premium paid content including an exclusive opportunity to be first to receive new music, catch behind the scenes footage, meet and greets, merchandise giveaways, VIP show tickets and much more.

Mila J will be dropping an EP every month, for a whole year of vibrant, soulful, heartfelt, and fun music. Check out September 2018 below:

