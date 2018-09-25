In their contribution to the soundtrack of the third season of HBO’s hit show “Insecure,” duo Lion Babe offers up a soulful, twangy tune titled “Just Me.”

Written specifically for the storyline of “Insecure,” lead vocalist Jillian Hervey expressed excitement about being a part of the creative process behind the show.

“Honored and so excited to continue our musical journey with our new song “JUST ME” for @insecurehbo ,” wrote Lion Babe on Instagram. “Writing an original song for @issarae and her narrative on the show was so dope, so very connected! We hope you enjoy it!”

Stream below:

The season 3 soundtrack includes a strong line-up of rising and talented artists including Miguel, Buddy, Nao, Leikeli47, Siaira Shawn, Victoria Monét and more. “Just Me” follows their previously-released single “The Wave,” featuring Leikeli47. Be on the lookout for new music from Lion Babe soon.